Bigg Boss 18: Anurag Kashyap to grace the show; to advice contestants

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen quite a few of the guest celebrities advicing the contestants and show them a new path to tread on in their game inside the house. We saw Hina Khan explaining different perspectives to the contestants. We also saw Ekta Kapoor quetion the game plan of a few of the contestants and showing them the way out. Now, we hear that ace film maker Anurag Kashyap will be seen gracing the show.

The news that has reached us is that Anurag will be seen in the confession room, talking to a few of the contestants. Anurag, we hear, will impart life lessons and will also ask them about their journey inside the Bigg Boss house.

Anurag will be seen telling the contestants to take this Bigg Boss journey as an experiement in their lives. He will also ask them about the person who they miss the most now. Shilpa Shirodkar will be one of the contestants to be in conversation with the film director. She will be seen remembering Hema Sharma and Gunratan Sadavarte.

Who will be the contestants who will be schooled by Anurag?

As for the nominated contestants this week, they include Karanveer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kashish Kapoor, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirdokar. Meanwhile, Rajat Dalal is be the new Time God this week.

