Bigg Boss 18: Azaad cast, celebrities from Laughter Chefs and Punjab Kings to grace Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show is heading towards yet another weekend and grand entertainment towards the week’s end with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The show is also headed towards its last few weeks, which promises more drama and entertainment to the audience. The nominated contestants for the week happen to be Rajat Dalal, Chaahat Pandey and Shrutika Arjun. It is rumoured that this week, there will be a double eviction in the house. Amidst this, a lot of drama is seen between Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, and Karanveer Mehra. While Shilpa apologized to Vivian, Vivian ignored her. This act of Shilpa did not go down well with Karan and he confronted her for apologizing to Vivian. This brought emotional disturbances in the bond between Karan and Shilpa too.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see the Azaad cast, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan gracing the episode. Along with Rasha, her celebrity mother Raveena Tandon will also be seen in the show. During the weekend, Laughter Chefs Season 2 will be promoted by the couple Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

The show will also witness the IPL fever with the newly appointed skipper of Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer gracing the episode. Along with Shreyas, will be seen cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh.

Yes, this will be a great blend of entertainment with small-screen celebrities, big-screen actors and cricketers providing maximum fun and frolic.

