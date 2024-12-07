Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan advises Eisha Singh, ‘Stop obsessing over Karanveer Mehra’

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen ups and downs in the close relationships that got created in the house. We have been seeing constant fights between Shrutika and Chum, and also between Karanveer and Shilpa. Now, new problems have surfaced in the understanding between Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. Eisha actually cribbed before Avinash that she felt ignored when Avinash got closer to Vivian Dsena. This created unrest in their friendship. Even Avinash was questioned by journalist and celebrity guest in the house, Shweta Singh on his relationship with Eisha, where Avinash had told that they were friends.

The upcoming episode, as we know, will be a hatke Weekend Ka Vaar, with Salman Khan not being here. Instead, it will be Farah Khan holding the mantle and handling the disputes in the house.

Farah will be seen having a questioning session with Eisha Singh

where Farah will tell Eisha and enlighten her that Eisha is more obsessed towards Karanveer Mehra, and not Avinash Mishra. Eisha will reiterate that she does not like Karan. Farah will opinionate that it does not seem to be the case, as she is giving priority to what Karan is doing all the time. Farah will tell her that she cannot keep away from talking about Karan, which only indicates that she is obsessed with him.

Farah’s golden advice to Eisha will be to stop obsessing over Karan as there are other issues to be tackled inside the house.

Will Eisha agree with Farah’s statement?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.