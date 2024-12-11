Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal V/s other contestants; Rajat’s act angers all

Bigg Boss the Colors reality show has seen huge engagements that led to fights in the house. Every happy chord between contestants has been under severe threat with changing situations. Farah Khan went on to name the show Karanveer Mehra Show. This has not only increased the confidence of Karan but has also put Avinash Mishra in worry. We saw him nominating Vivian Dsena, his friend. He cited the reason that he wanted the mother and sons’ drama happening between Vivian, and Karan to end. Later, Karan was trying to tell Avinash to play to win and not to be the second or third in the game. Avinash quickly announced that he would be playing his game solo.

The upcoming episode will see the fight for the Time God happening between Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Shrutika Arjun and Chum Darang. During the process of the task, Avinash will be seen telling all not to trouble him during the task, and that he would come hard at that person if he became the Time God. Subsequently, Rajat will be seen pushing Avinash during his task. This will just be the start of a big war wherein all other contestants will charge over Rajat.

Rajat will not care and will tell, ‘jo ukde ukad lena milke’. Chahat Pandey will call Rajat, ‘Dogla insaan Rajat Dalal’. Vivian Dsena will try to calm people down by saying, “Pehelwani ka task nahi hai ye’.

Avinash will tell Rajat, ‘tu apna image khud kharaab kardiya’. This will enrage the entire house and everyone will argue with Rajat on his mentality of deceiving others for his own benefit. Rajat will stand with the fact that he is right.

What will happen now? Will Rajat be the Time God?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.