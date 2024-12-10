Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra engages in a conversation with Avinash Mishra; asks, ‘Jeetne ke liye kyun nahi khel raha?’

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen the shocking development of Avinash Mishra changing colours by nominating his own friend Vivian Dsena in the nomination episode. He cited the reason that he wanted to end the son and mother drama that was happening between Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena with Shilpa Shirodkar. Well, Avinash was also seen questioning Bigg Boss on the eviction not happening last week. He cited that whenever a contestant from Karan’s team has a big chance of getting eliminated, they call off the eviction as a tactical ploy.

The upcoming episode will see Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra in a deep discussion about his game and much more.

Karan will ask Avinash, “Tu kahan jaana chahta hai? Tu famous hona chahta hai toh sahi hai. But jeetne ki liye kyun nahi khel raha hai? You have the potential to go head-on. Toh tuje lagta hai tu jeet sakta hai toh pakad na sabko. Tu hamesha second place ke liye hi khelega nahi toh.”

To this, Avinash will be seen replying, “Isliye maine clearly kaha bhai, tum log bewakoof ban rahe ho. Yeh Bigg Boss jo hi poora do beton main chalta rahega. Mummy beech main sab lootlengi tum log follow follow karte rahoge. Poora ghar Karan vs Vivian main rehjaayega toh main kya kar raha hoon. Main 3rd or 4th position ke liye lad raha hoon.”

Karanveer will butt in to say, “Pehle dosti khatam karega na agar dikh raha hai ki yeh toh sirf apna game khel raha hai. Phir agair nominate karega toh samaj main aayega. Tu ab pehle nominate kardega and saaath baithega, bahut shallow nahi lagegi cheez.”

Avinash will be seen saying, “I am not playing for him, I am playing for myself. Hum dono oponent hi hai. jaha game ka baat aaraha hai, toh bhai ko waha nomination pe maar sakta hoon maar bhi diya. mere saaamne jo aayega unko udata jaaoonga na bhai.”

Karanveer will encourage Avinash’s move saying, “Comeback sahi maara hai tumne. Dheere dheere you will be like chalu bandha hai isse chod isse better hai clear dushman hamara Karan.”

He will add on, “Bhaichaara nahi hai, ek hi taraf nibhaya jaaraha hai, doosre taraf nahi dik raha. you are playing for number 1 position ya you are catching up. ab tu kya kar rahahai apne hisaab se dekhle.”

Will Avinash and Karan team up now against Vivian?

