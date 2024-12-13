Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra sends out a clear warning; says, ‘ab se task kheloonga main’

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen Farah Khan commenting that the show looked more or less to be a Karanveer Mehra Show. This was negated by the acts of Avinash Mishra this week, where he was shown to be in the limelight, eager to correct his game plan and go solo. Avinash not only nominated good friend Vivian Dsena, but also told Karanveer Mehra that he does not intend to be the No 3 or 4, and will play solo to do well in the game.

The upcoming episode will see Karanveer Mehra jumping into action and getting angry at all. Earlier, we saw the whole house erupt in anger at Rajat Dalal. Rajat was also shown hurting Karan when his spectacle pierced his skin on the face, which left a mark.

The upcoming episode will see Karan getting into a lone ranger mood and yelling at all, ‘abse task kheloonga main, koi ladka ladki nahi hai mere liye. Sirf task pe dhyan doonga main, trophy gayi tel lene.’

He will ask one and all to be careful and take care of themselves. He will show his injury on his face and will tell, ‘yeh meri galti thi, meri galti se hua’. Now be careful of your mistakes.

The girls Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Yamini Malhotra and others will yell at him, asking, ‘is this how you wish to play?’.

Yamini will in no time get dragged to replying to Karan saying, ‘tumse daroongi? just look at you’. She will ask what is the point in threatening all in the open?

Karan will have only one answer for all questions – ‘ab task khelo bas’.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.