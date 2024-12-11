Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor abuses Chahat Pandey; Digvijay Rathee questions Kashish, ‘Tum abhi tak nahi sudri?’

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show is seeing the big task leading up to the announcement of this week’s Time God. We have written earlier, that the battle is on between Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun Raaj. The task ended up in a battle wherein Rajat drew swords with all the others in the house.

Amidst this, the various mind games are happening in the house. We recently saw Avinash Mishra declare that he will play solo and will not tag with anyone.

The upcoming episode will see a conversation happening between Kashish Kapoor and Sara Arfeen Khan, wherein Kashish will look at Chahat Pandey and will tell, ‘aaj kal choriyan bahut horahi hai’. This will end up with Chahat hitting back at Kashish. Kashish will not keep quiet and will hurl abuses at Chahat, which will also be directed at Chahat’s family. The heated argument between Chahat and Kashish will be another highlight of the day in the house. Later, Kashish will apologize to Chahat for her abusive behaviour.

It will seem as though things are sorted when Digvijay Rathee will recall the same incident and will question Kashish, ‘tum abhi tak nahi sudri Splitsvilla se?’. Edin will butt in supporting her friend Kashish, and will ask him to mind his business, saying, ‘ tum kyun ghus rahe ho beech main? Yeh un dono ke beech main hai!’.

Will this open up a war of words between Digvijay and Kashish?

