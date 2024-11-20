Bigg Boss 18: Men go through torture; who will get the next ‘Time God’ status?

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen the entries of three wild card entrants Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry. We also saw their presence making the men go crazy. Karanveer Mehra was one of the men who called himself lucky to be in the presence of such beauties. Amidst this, the house was tense as the nominations for the next eviction was announced. The contestants who got nominated this week were Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Karanveer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Kashis Kapoor and Alice Kaushik.

The upcoming episode will see a dangerous task being played out to choose the next Time God in the house. The Bigg Boss will tell the contestants that the men will be put in jail with one of their hands tied up. They will have to face the challenges that come their way, while Bigg Boss will see who the next Time God will be among the battling men.

This will open up a floodgate of torture. It will be up to the ladies to challenge the men for the Time God task with their levels of difficulties, or just make them quit from being made the Time God.

Avinash Mishra will be tested the most. Kashish Kapoor will smear Avinash with chilli powder, she will not even spare his face. Kashish will also indulge in removing the body hair from Avinash’s chest and stomach area. Kashish will also destroy Avinash’s pair of shoes by pouring red sauce on it.

Chahat Pandey will have full rights over Vivian Dsena’s favourite coffee dispenser. She will challenge Vivian to either lose it or call it quits from being the time god. She will keep the dispenser on the ground and will be ready to smash it and break it.

Eisha will be seen placing freezing cold packets on Karanveer’s head.

Who will endure the toughest torture and emerge as the Time God?

What do you think?

