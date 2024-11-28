Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar and Karanveer Mehra’s bond gets shaky; questions hurled at Shilpa for her decision

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen engaging drama and fights happening inside the Bigg Boss house. Friendships have gotten fragile over time, and bitterness has taken over many relationships in the house. We saw Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun who were the best of friends, having emotional breakdowns, and deciding not to talk to each other and be in front of each other. The same can be said of Shilpa Shirodkar and Karanveer Mehra’s closeness.

We saw Eisha Singh being made the Time God by Shilpa Shirodkar. This decision did not go down well with many like Digvijay Rathee and Karanveer Mehra.

The upcoming episode will see the consequences to Shilpa’s attitude change. Digvijay will be seen directly questioning her judgement call and calling her a bekaar and ghatiya insaan. Amidst this, Eisha Singh will be seen enjoying the perks of being the Time God. She will give duties and tasks to perform for her friends Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra. Vivian will be seen commenting cheekily that they made a wrong choice by making her the Time God.

Meanwhile, Karanveer Mehra will also confront Shilpa to check whether she was being fair in her judgement or she went against him deliberately. Karanveer will accuse Shilpa directly of not making him the Time God. He will clarify that if this is how she will behave, he does not wish to be her friend.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.