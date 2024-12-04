Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar calls Rajat Dalal a ‘hypocrite’; Rajat gives it back to her

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show recently saw the entry of Anurag Kashyap as a celebrity guest who took on the role of talking to a few of the contestants in the confession room. We saw him conversing with Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar and a few others. In his conversation with Shilpa, Anurag reminded her of her sister Namrata Shirodkar. This took Shilpa on an emotional drive, as she remembered her sister all the more and also vented out her frustration of having fought with her just before entering the house.

Well, Shilpa and her aggression has been in the fore of late when it came to her actions and the difference she has had with her friends in the house. Karanveer Mehra recently questioned Shilpa on not making him the Time God. Shilpa has had on-and-off fights with Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal too.

The upcoming episode will see Shilpa locking horns yet again with Rajat. While Rajat will question Shilpa’s inability to stand up and voice her opinion against her so-called friends, Shilpa will also get volatile in her mood. She will be seen telling Rajat that he is the most selfish, hypocritical person that she has ever seen. Rajat will, however, talk about Shilpa’s unruly behaviour when it comes to going against her friends. Shilpa will call Rajat a paltu as he keeps changing his opinion. She will also question him on his sudden closeness with Vivian Dsena.

What will happen next?

