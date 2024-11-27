Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika Arjun and Chum Darang have emotional outbursts; is this the end of their friendship?

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen great friendships over time and across seasons. However, the show has also shown viewers the real faces of many contestants as situations turned them into foes from being very close to each other. The best example before us from the ongoing season is the friendship of Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun. We have seen them sail through together with good understanding and a strong bond of friendship. However, the recent episodes and confusions related to their complicated closeness with Shilpa Shirodkar and Karanveer Mehra have led to a fallout between Chum and Shrutika.

The upcoming episode will see Chum sobbing when Shrutika will try to have a word with her. She will ask for some private time where she and Chum will talk. However, Chum will decline the offer and when Shrutika will try to speak, Chum will send out a huge yell and will sob uncontrollably. This will disturb the mental stability of Shrutika, who will, later be seen crying lying on the lap of Tajinder Bagga. Shrutika will have a breakdown, weeping her heart out. Chum will come there and will ask Bagga to leave the place while Shrutika will be seen pleading Bagga not to go. Chum will try to start a conversation with Shrutika, by hugging her. However, Shrutika will be in no mood to talk to her. Shrutika will say that she wants to go home and does not want Chum.

Is this the end of their friendship?

