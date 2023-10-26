Television | Spoilers

Chand Jalne Laga: Deva publicly humiliates Tara

Tara goes to Deva's party with Ronak to convince him, but Deva diverts the conversation and humiliates Tara by offering more money for the haveli in front of everyone in Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Oct,2023 18:24:52
Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Mr. Malik’s anger simmers over the burning moon model. On the other hand, Tara promises her sick father that they’ll return to their ancestral home.

Later, Tara receives a life-changing contract at U Decor, thrilling her family. She discovers her brother wants to sell their haveli. Deva, aware of her attachment, decides to buy it. Tara unwittingly signs Deva’s contract to renovate the haveli. At Crescent house Bar, Deva makes an enticing offer to Ronak, leaving Tara shocked.

In the coming episode, Tara confronts her brother Ronak, who sold the haveli to Mr. Malik. She pleads with him to cancel the deal and even slaps him, but Ronak defends his actions. However, Tara goes to Deva’s party with Ronak to convince him, but Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) diverts the conversation and humiliates Tara (Kanika Mann) by offering more money for the haveli in front of everyone.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 3 25th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Tara win her haveli back from Deva?

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

