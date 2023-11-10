Chand Jalne Laga: Deva saves Tara from humiliation, gets into a fight with Palash

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara (Kanika Mann) is looking for Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) and finds him in a raft near the lakeside fishing in the moonlight. Tara accuses him of peeping in her room while she is changing, and Dev tells her that she has a habit of wrongfully accusing the innocent.

While a heated argument is going on between the two, a swarm of fireflies scurry across the sky and its reflection illuminates the lake. The trance of this moment breaks with people wishing each other a Happy Diwali. A banter follows between Dev and Tara, the latter finds out that Palash is peeping into her room and suspects that Ananya is in danger. Tara comes to Ananya’s rescue when he tries to molest her. However, Palash and his friends capture Tara and take her along.

In the coming episode, Deva sees Tara being humiliated by Palash. However, instead of helping her himself, he gives Tara ideas to save herself from Palash. During the tiff, Palash tears Tara’s outfit and Tara feels ashamed. Soon, Deva gets angry and saves her from further humiliation by covering her back with dupatta. He fights with Palash and beats him.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 14 9 November 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.