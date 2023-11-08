Chand Jalne Laga: Palash accuses Dev of spying on Tara

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, during Ananya’s haldi ceremony at the old Sehgal haveli, Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) makes Tara (Kanika Mann) work tirelessly. She is managing her responsibilities and taking charge of the celebration. After finishing her task, Dev asks her to inspect the work and finds haldi stains on the paper designs.

Dev angrily tears the designs and demands to add her soul to the work by incorporating antique pictures of the haveli. Tara enters the old storeroom of the haveli to search for the pictures in the room. While searching scrap falls over Tara. However, Dev senses the danger and rushes to rescue her.

In the coming episode, Tara is angry at Dev for not respecting her work and experiences a tense moment when Dev holds her pallu. She reminds him that he bought the haveli, not her, and urges him to maintain a professional rather than personal relationship. Later, Tara is changing for the next function when Palash peeps into her room and eyes her. Tara senses someone’s presence and catches Palash outside her room. Palash makes an excuse and puts the blame on Dev.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 12 7 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Tara enters the old storeroom of the haveli to search for the pictures in the room. While searching scrap falls over Tara. However, Dev senses the danger and rushes to rescue her.

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.