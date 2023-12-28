Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Dev comes face to face with his real mother Jyoti

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara wakes up and comes to the kitchen to perform her first rasoi rasam. Meanwhile, Kaka informs Dev that it is Tara’s first rasoi. However, Dev mentions that he would not entertain any kind of ritual and drama. Soon, they hear a blast which comes from the kitchen. Farwari reveals that Tara is in the kitchen.

Dev gets worried for Tara and rushes to the kitchen and stands shocked. However, it turns out to be Tara’s plan to make Deva help her. Tara and Dev dance at the party as Tara handcuffs him. Later after the dance, Dev gets furious with Tara and decides to show the actual truth of his marriage. He brings a talwar and brutally cuts the cake. Later, he asks the waiter to get alcohol. Soon, he pours the alcohol on the cake and burns it. Tara gets shocked by Dev’s actions.

In the coming episode, Tara, determined to uncover the mystery surrounding Dev’s parents, adopts a disguise and obtains Savitri’s address from the inspector. Upon reaching Savitri’s house, Tara is startled to find Dev’s real mother Jyoti there, preparing to go to the temple. Sensing a connection between Jyoti and Dev, Tara eavesdrops on their conversation, confirming her suspicions. However, Savitri catches Tara and promptly throws her out of the house. Undeterred, Tara spots Jyoti heading to the temple and formulates a plan. Meanwhile, Yuvika returns home and successfully convinces Dev to accompany her to the temple, setting the stage for a potentially revelatory encounter. Finally, Dev and Jyoti come face to face

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 48 27 December 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.