Chand Jalne Laga Spoiler: Deva and Tara get trapped in a freezer

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions has seen Palash’s (Kartik Rao) revenge as he kidnapped Badshah, the loyal horse of Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh). As we know, Deva got into a big fight with Palash as a result of which Palash intended to seek revenge. We wrote about how Badshah went missing, and Deva going in panic mode. When Palash called Deva to tell him about him having kidnapped Badshah, Tara joined hands with Deva to fight the battle and rescue Badshah.

We also wrote about how Palash asked Deva to apologize in return for Badshah’s safety. But it was Tara who helped Deva from humiliation.

The coming episode will see yet another tense moment with Deva and Tara’s lives being in trouble. Palash will deliberately lock Tara and Deva in a deep freezer, which will create tense moment.

This will also give scope for Tara and Deva to get closer. Tara will struggle with the cold and freezing temperatures inside the freezer. She will worry as there is nobody in the house and they will have to wait the long night and seek help only the next day at dawn.

Tara will start to feel the cold and Deva will be concerned for her. Deva will make Tara wear his jacket.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 20 17th November 2023 Written Episode Update

Tara and Deva joined hands to rescue Badshah. They got a call from Palash who asked Deva to meet him. Palash forced Deva to apologize in return for Badshah.

Will this incident get them closer? Who will save them?

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.