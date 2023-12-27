Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Dev’s drastic actions leave Tara stunned

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara wakes Dev up and tells him that the eunuchs are coming to bless them. While eunuchs arrive to bless the couple, Sanmukhi brings Dev’s childhood photo. During a dance, the photo slips from Sanmukhi’s hand and Tara notices it. However, Sanmukhi runs away along with the photo.

Tara wakes up and comes to the kitchen to perform her first rasoi rasam. Meanwhile, Kaka informs Dev that it is Tara’s first rasoi. However, Dev mentions that he would not entertain any kind of ritual and drama. Soon, they hear a blast which comes from the kitchen. Farwari reveals that Tara is in the kitchen. Dev gets worried for Tara and rushes to the kitchen and stands shocked. However, it turns out to be Tara’s plan to make Deva help her.

In the coming episode, Tara and Dev dance at the party as Tara handcuffs him. Later after the dance, Dev gets furious with Tara and decides to show the actual truth of his marriage. He brings a talwar and brutally cuts the cake. Later, he asks the waiter to get alcohol. Soon, he pours the alcohol on the cake and burns it. Tara gets shocked by Tara’s actions.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 47 26 December 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.