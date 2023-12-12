Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara agrees to marry Arjun

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) gets angry and questions Tara about bringing Arjun to the mansion. Dev Insults Tara which will be followed by a fight between Dev and Arjun. During the fight, Arjun threatens Dev to buy the mansion within the next 48 hours. Tara confronts Dev, who remains silent. Dev, attempting to respond, faints and falls unconscious after holding Tara’s hand.

Vanraj requests Tara and Arjun to wed. However, Dev regains consciousness and starts inquiring about Tara. Upon returning home, Arjun confesses his love to Tara and prompts her to close her eyes and discover her true feelings, which leads Tara to envision Dev. Meanwhile, Soni informs Dev about Tara being with Arjun, provoking his anger. Meanwhile, Farwari overhears Raunak’s conversation with his friends, realizing his ulterior motives. Later, Tara returns home, where Soni emotionally pressures her into marrying Arjun.

In the coming episode, Tara agrees to marry Arjun. On the other hand, Soni and Sartaj inform Dev about Tara and Arjun’s marriage plan. Meanwhile, the arrangements for Tara and Arjun’s engagement started. A twist unfolds as Dev gets Ronak abducted. In the meantime, Tara searches for Ronak, and a confrontation with Dev results in Mehndi staining Dev’s shirt. However, Arjun intervenes and presents legal documents claiming ownership of the mansion via a signature from a mentally unstable individual. Later, Dev tears up the papers and tells Arjun that everything will be changed in 24 hours.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 35 11 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Farwari overhears Raunak’s conversation with his friends, realizing his ulterior motives. Later, Tara returns home, where Soni emotionally pressures her into marrying Arjun.

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.