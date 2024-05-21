Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Udit Narayan to steal the limelight in Kartik-Lakshmi’s sangeet; will Mangal dance with Adit?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) promising to repay Adit (Naman Shaw) the big sum that she misplaced. Adit made the big decision to sell his new house, but Mangal promised to help Adit by giving back the amount. We also saw Kartik’s (Sshubham Dipta) desperation in telling Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) the truth. However, Gayatri has been standing tall, stopping all of the efforts of Kartik.

The upcoming episode will see the next big pre-wedding ritual happening. It will be the Sangeet of Lakshmi and Kartik. Veteran ace singer Udit Narayan will grace the show for the Sangeet celebration. The episode will be glittery with all of Udit Narayan’s gems being sung by the popular singer. Amidst it, there will be big drama with anticipation over Mangal and Adit’s dance performance. However, we know that Adit has been angry at Mangal. Saumya (Jia Mustafa) will also be seen taking advantage of the distances between Adit and Mangal. She will also be seen on stage, trying to take Mangal’s place as Adit’s dance partner.

Akshat was witness to the big fight between Mangal and Adit. He got so scared that he locked himself up in a room. Later, when asked by his family, the kid asked his father whether he would leave his mother and go away. Akshat narrated a tale of his friend’s parents separating after fights in the house. Adit assured his son that it was a normal fight with his mother and that he would never leave her.

