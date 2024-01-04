Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara’s race against time to save Dev’s life

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Dev, Tara and Savitri along with the family have breakfast together. At the table, Savitri makes a big revelation by telling Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) about his real mother. She reveals that he is the illegitimate child of their family and Jyoti is his mother. Dev gets shocked after he learns that Tara (Kanika Mann) knew the truth about his mother.

Dev gets angry at his mother Jyoti for not accepting him and later he gets furious at Tara for hiding the truth after being aware of everything. In frustration, Dev leaves the house and thinks about being cheated by everyone in the house. He speeds up his car in anger and soon bumps into a truck. Dev meets with an accident and Tara worries for him.

In the coming episode, Tara gets a call and learns about Dev’s accident. She gets worried and rushes at the spot. Tara rushes Dev to the hospital and asks the doctor to save Dev. However, the doctor asks Tara to bring blood to save Dev’s life and he also informs that Dev has the rare blood group which is Golden blood group. Tara gets scared and rushes to find Dev’s real mother Jyoti to save Dev’s life.

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.