Dharampatnii Spoiler: Ravi throws a challenge at Pratiksha

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Ravi (Fahmaan Khan) recovering well after taking the bullet shot of Viper. As we know, Mandeep and others in the family blamed Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav) for Ravi’s serious condition. However, Pratiksha’s prayers got answered and Ravi got back his consciousness. Viewers saw an emotional moment between Ravi and Pratiksha in the hospital where Ravi put the mangalsutra again on Pratiksha’s neck.

We wrote about the family organizing a Grah Shanti Puja and Satyanarayan Puja for Ravi’s well-being. We also wrote about Kavya planning to ruin the happiness of Ravi and Pratiksha again.

In the midst of this, the coming episode will see some casual fun moments between Ravi and Pratiksha. Pratiksha will be asked to make sweets for the occasion. She will be busy making Halwa when Ravi will come to the kitchen and will challenge Pratiksha to make kheer or any other sweet which will be loved by one and all. Ravi will tease Pratiksha for her overconfidence. Pratiksha will accept the challenge and will be seen making the special sweet as desired by Ravi.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav playing the leads. Their togetherness and marriage happened for wrong reasons and now love is blooming big time in their lives.