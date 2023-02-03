Sony SAB’s family drama Dil Diyaan Gallaan brings to focus the story of a family distanced by physical and emotional differences. The show brings to light how misunderstanding, miscommunication and unspoken words lead to differences between three generations. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness an emotional and vulnerable side of Amrita (Kaveri Priyam). She feels devastated when she discovers the true identity of Veer (Paras Arora) as she has always treated him to be one of her closest confidants and being betrayed by him came as a great shocker.

Amrita finally comes to know that Veer is Dr Dungarpal and he has also rejected her thesis. However, little does she know that Veer’s intention wasn’t to hide his real identity, however, the circumstances made him take such a tough decision. The show is heading towards an interesting phase where Veer and Amrita’s lives are going to change forever due to Riya (Hema Sood)’s actions. Riya’s love and admiration for Veer is not unknown and she ends up damaging Amrita and Veer’s budding relationship.

What will be Amrita’s reaction to Veer’s betrayal? Will she forgive him or does destiny have some other plans for both of them?

Kaveri Priyam, who portrays the character of Amrita, said, “The upcoming episodes on the show are very emotionally challenging for my character Amrita, and it’s been a roller coaster ride shooting for these sequences. Amrita’s life has taken an entire turn after she came to India and there has been no looking back. From finding out about her real grandparents to coming face to face with Veer’s truth, Amrita’s life has taken unexpected twists and turns. In the short span she has uncovered and come face to face with many life changing events. I believe the upcoming episodes will show the audience a never seen before side of Amrita and it will be great to see how she finally copes with Veer’s truth and deals with the new challenges coming her way.”