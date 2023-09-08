Television | Spoilers

Veer tells the Brar family that he is not in a condition to stay in India post Amrita’s death hence he is going to Canada in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Amrita and Riya began to leave the godown, a goon hit Amrita with his car and the latter falls unconscious on the ground. the family rushes Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) to the hospital post her accident. They pray for Amrita and her child. Before Amrita could go to the ICU, she meets Aastha and Beeji.

Amrita asks Aastha and Beeji to save her child and takes a promise from them to hide the reality. Aastha hence decides to save the kid and not Amrita. She also signed the consent paper without Veer’s knowledge. Amrita’s condition worsens and Veer (Paras Arora) is called to speak to Amrita for one last time. As Veer asks Amrita to stay strong and fight for her life, the latter fails to respond and soon the doctor announces her to be dead.

In the coming episode, the family keeps a prayer meeting at home post Amrita’s death. However, during the meeting, Veer brings his bag and makes a big announcement. Veer tells the Brar family that he is not in a condition to stay in India post Amrita’s death hence he is going to Canada. The Brar family tries to stop Veer by reminding him about his daughter. However, Veer gets angry after hearing about his newborn daughter as he believes that because of his daughter, Amrita lost her life.

Will Veer ever return to India?