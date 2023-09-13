Television | Spoilers

Dilpreet comes across news about Shonty, who was Amrita’s killer. Dilpreet shows the news about Shonty being alive to Nimrit and they decide to go and get him arrested in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Veer tells the Brar family that he is not in a condition to stay in India post Amrita’s death hence he is going to Canada. The Brar family tries to stop Veer by reminding him about his daughter. However, Veer gets angry after hearing about his newborn daughter as he believes that because of his daughter, Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) lost her life.

The show takes a 10-year leap, and Veer’s (Paras Arora) life changes following the loss of Amrita. He has a strained relationship with his daughter, Alia. Despite being adored by other family members, Alia yearns for her father’s affection. Veer (Paras Arora) returns to India and comes face to face with his daughter but he refuses to form any kind of relationship or connection with her.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan Ep 236 12th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Ten years later, Biji and Dilpreet remember Amrita and the times lost. Amrita’s daughter Alia has grown up and misses her father Veer and mother. Veer returns to Hoshiarpur for Amrita’s death anniversary but Biji is shocked to see how much Veer has changed after Amrita’s death.

Will Dilpreet manage to catch the murderer?