Maan punishes Alia and refuses the family to give food to her. This angers and upsets Sanjot. To make Sanjot happy and smile, Dilpreet and Alia dance together in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, the show takes a 10-year leap, and Veer’s (Paras Arora) life changes following the loss of Amrita. He has a strained relationship with his daughter, Alia. Despite being adored by other family members, Alia yearns for her father’s affection. Veer (Paras Arora) returns to India and comes face to face with his daughter but he refuses to form any kind of relationship or connection with her.

Dilpreet and Nimrit have a conversation while Dilpreet is reading his newspaper. Soon, he comes across news about Shonty, who was Amrita’s killer. Dilpreet shows the news about Shonty being alive to Nimrit and they decide to go and get him arrested. However, they fail in their mission to catch Shonty.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan Ep 237 13th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Veer accept his daughter Alia?