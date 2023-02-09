Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs, has struck the right chord with the audiences. The show recently completed 50 episodes, and the love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming. The upcoming episodes will showcase audiences on a never-seen-before side of Dilpreet (Pankaj Barry) and Mandeep (Sandeep Baswana) as they finally come to know Amrita’s truth.

The show has finally come to a point where Dilpreet comes to know that the girl who was living in his house for the past couple of months is none other than Mandeep’s daughter. Dilpreet is taken aback, and the flashes from the past keep bothering him. The truth that was hidden from him for past months has now been unveiled in the most unexpected way and it will not be easy for him to navigate himself through this complex feeling of betrayal.

How will Dilpreet cope up with his feelings? Will he accept Amrita with open arms?

Pankaj Barry, who portrays the character of Dilpreet, said, “My character Dilpreet is facing one of the biggest challenges in his life and his world is about to crash down as he comes to know about Amrita being Mandeep’s daughter. It’s going to be an interesting week ahead for the viewers filled with unexpected twists and turns coming their way. With Dilpreet and Mandeep coming to know about each other’s life being entangled even after so many years due to Amrita will shock both of them. How they react to this situation will be interesting to watch. Stay tuned to Dil Diyaan Gallaan only on Sony SAB.”