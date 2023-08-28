Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita attempts suicide

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Veer (Paras Arora) has decided to part ways with Amrita (Kaveri Priyam). Dilpreet learns about Veer’s intention and gets angry. He reminds Veer of the promises he had exchanged during their wedding ceremony. Dilpreet urged Veer to reflect on his commitment to stand by Amrita through thick and thin.

Veer finds the strength to reveal the painful truth – that Amrita had shattered every promise by deceiving him with her lies. Aastha, who is pregnant, accidentally falls and experiences extreme pain in her stomach. Dilpreet (Pankaj Berry) gets worried for Aastha (Reema Vohra) and soon takes her to the hospital. Maan and Sanjot also rush to the hospital after learning about Aastha’s condition. The latter suffers a miscarriage and gets heartbroken.

In the coming episode, Amrita tries to speak to Veer. However, he refuses to talk to her and stays away from her. Soon, Amrita decides to take a big step. She goes to an isolated area near a hill and decides to end her life. However, Rana witnesses Amrita standing on the edge and runs to save her life.

Will Rana manage to save Amrita?