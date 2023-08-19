ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita cannot conceive, gets upset

Veer thinks that Amrita is pregnant and announces her pregnancy. The family congratulates them. However, Amrita is upset as she knows that she can never get pregnant in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Aug,2023 14:26:02
The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, a patient is in need of a kidney at the Maan Hospital, thus Maan and Aastha decide that this is the best way to get money and start getting themselves tested for kidney donation. However, Aastha learns about her pregnancy and rethinks about her decision.

Maan (Sandeep Baswana) decides to go ahead with Aastha’s surgery unknown to her. Even after knowing this could be a threat to the baby, Maan takes unconscious Aastha to the operation theatre. However, Riya gets to know about this and rushes to the hospital with Beeji to stop Maan. Sanjot comes to the operation theatre and slaps Maan for risking Aastha and her baby’s life.

In the coming episode, Aastha’s trust gets broken after she learns about Maan’s decision. She is disappointed with Maan and does not want to speak to her. On the other hand, Veer thinks that Amrita is pregnant and decides to surprise anyone. He brings printed T-shirts and makes everyone wear them. Soon, he announces Amrita’s pregnancy and the family congratulates them. However, Amrita is upset as she knows that she can never get pregnant.

Will Maan apologize to Aastha?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

