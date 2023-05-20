Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita finds evidence to prove Rana’s innocence

Amrita overhears Prabjot and Aastha’s conversation and decides to use Prabjot’s confession to prove Rana’s innocence and save him from getting arrested in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Rana gets angry at Khushwant for trapping her daughter. He goes to confront him. However, the two end up fighting. Maan comes to handle the situation, but Khushwant’s group beats him. Soon, Rana picks up the gun and shoots Khushwant’s aid while trying to save Maan.

Later, Rana tries to wake the man he shot dead. However, Maan explains to him that he is dead. Maan takes Rana along with him. Soon, the police come to Brar house with a search warrant to arrest Randeep on murder charges. However, the police fail to find Randeep in the house. Later, Rana’s health deteriorates, so Maan decides to get him hospitalized. Finally, the police learn Rana is in the hospital and decides to arrest him.

In the coming episode, Nimrit and Riya blame Maan for getting Rana arrested. Maan calls Aastha and shares his ordeal. Soon, Prabjot tells Amrita that Maan is strong and will protect all, like he was trying to protect Rana when the goons pelted stones at him during their fight. Amrita overhears their conversation and uses Prabjot’s confession to prove Rana’s innocence.

Will Amrita succeed in her plan?

