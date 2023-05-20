ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita finds evidence to prove Rana’s innocence

Amrita overhears Prabjot and Aastha’s conversation and decides to use Prabjot’s confession to prove Rana’s innocence and save him from getting arrested in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 May,2023 14:13:23
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita finds evidence to prove Rana’s innocence

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Rana gets angry at Khushwant for trapping her daughter. He goes to confront him. However, the two end up fighting. Maan comes to handle the situation, but Khushwant’s group beats him. Soon, Rana picks up the gun and shoots Khushwant’s aid while trying to save Maan.

Later, Rana tries to wake the man he shot dead. However, Maan explains to him that he is dead. Maan takes Rana along with him. Soon, the police come to Brar house with a search warrant to arrest Randeep on murder charges. However, the police fail to find Randeep in the house. Later, Rana’s health deteriorates, so Maan decides to get him hospitalized. Finally, the police learn Rana is in the hospital and decides to arrest him.

In the coming episode, Nimrit and Riya blame Maan for getting Rana arrested. Maan calls Aastha and shares his ordeal. Soon, Prabjot tells Amrita that Maan is strong and will protect all, like he was trying to protect Rana when the goons pelted stones at him during their fight. Amrita overhears their conversation and uses Prabjot’s confession to prove Rana’s innocence.

Will Amrita succeed in her plan?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: OMG! Ashwin gets arrested
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: OMG! Ashwin gets arrested
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen on a mission to destroy Brar family
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen on a mission to destroy Brar family
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to get arrested?
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to get arrested?
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (8 - 14 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (8 - 14 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana shoots Khushwant’s aid
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana shoots Khushwant’s aid
#HappyMothersDay: I owe everything to my mother: Dil Diyaan Gallaan actress Kaveri Priyam
#HappyMothersDay: I owe everything to my mother: Dil Diyaan Gallaan actress Kaveri Priyam
Latest Stories
Anupamaa spoiler: Anupamaa and Anuj to finally reunite
Anupamaa spoiler: Anupamaa and Anuj to finally reunite
Revisiting Kartik Aaryan’s First Film As It Turns 12 Today
Revisiting Kartik Aaryan’s First Film As It Turns 12 Today
Meet spoiler: Meet refuses to send Cheeku with an unknown couple
Meet spoiler: Meet refuses to send Cheeku with an unknown couple
Revisiting Prawaal Raman’s Supernatural Thriller 404 As It Turns 11
Revisiting Prawaal Raman’s Supernatural Thriller 404 As It Turns 11
Eijaz Khan Met Real Cops To Play One In City Of Dreams
Eijaz Khan Met Real Cops To Play One In City Of Dreams
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi decides to protect Lakshmi’s life  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi decides to protect Lakshmi’s life  
Read Latest News