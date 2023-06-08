Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita turns Sanjot into a social media influencer

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, is churning out interesting twists and turns for the viewers. According to the plot, Prabhjot comes to Brar house looking for a photo. Dilpreet tries to help her. He finds the photo and is shocked to see Prabhjot and young Veer. Dilpreet finally uncovers the truth about Veer being Prabhjot’s son. Later, Dilpreet imagines telling Veer the truth. Veer struggles to come to terms with this newfound truth. Dilpreet also imagines Veer reuniting with his mother and leaving the house.

In the coming episode, Amrita presents an idea, making Sanjot a social media influencer. As Amrita witnesses Sanjot lost in Dilpreet’s thoughts and being upset, she decides to divert her mind. Amrita asks Sanjot to make interesting cuisines, and she shoots her while Sanjot prepares the dishes. Amrita plans to upload those videos on social media so Sanjot can be busy and become an influencer.

Will Dilpreet learn about Sanjot being an influencer?

Dil Diyaan Gallan is the story of three generations with their roots in Punjab. It explores a family’s journey where the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and hopefully heal when the third-generation steps in. The lead star cast of the show includes Pankaj Beri, Jasjeet Babbar, Sandeep Baswana, Reema Wohra, Kaveri Priyam, Ravi Gosain, Kanika Maheshwari, Hema Sood, Paras Arora.

