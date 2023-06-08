ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita turns Sanjot into a social media influencer

Amrita asks Sanjot to make interesting cuisines, and she shoots her while Sanjot prepares the dishes. Amrita plans to upload those videos on social media so Sanjot can be busy and become an influencer in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jun,2023 16:03:07
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita turns Sanjot into a social media influencer

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, is churning out interesting twists and turns for the viewers. According to the plot, Prabhjot comes to Brar house looking for a photo. Dilpreet tries to help her. He finds the photo and is shocked to see Prabhjot and young Veer. Dilpreet finally uncovers the truth about Veer being Prabhjot’s son. Later, Dilpreet imagines telling Veer the truth. Veer struggles to come to terms with this newfound truth. Dilpreet also imagines Veer reuniting with his mother and leaving the house.

In the coming episode, Amrita presents an idea, making Sanjot a social media influencer. As Amrita witnesses Sanjot lost in Dilpreet’s thoughts and being upset, she decides to divert her mind. Amrita asks Sanjot to make interesting cuisines, and she shoots her while Sanjot prepares the dishes. Amrita plans to upload those videos on social media so Sanjot can be busy and become an influencer.

Will Dilpreet learn about Sanjot being an influencer?

Dil Diyaan Gallan is the story of three generations with their roots in Punjab. It explores a family’s journey where the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and hopefully heal when the third-generation steps in. The lead star cast of the show includes Pankaj Beri, Jasjeet Babbar, Sandeep Baswana, Reema Wohra, Kaveri Priyam, Ravi Gosain, Kanika Maheshwari, Hema Sood, Paras Arora.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dhruv Tara spoiler: Senapati Samrat attempts to harm Mahaveer
Dhruv Tara spoiler: Senapati Samrat attempts to harm Mahaveer
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot finds out Amrita and Veer’s secret plan
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot finds out Amrita and Veer’s secret plan
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May - 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May - 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita bring happiness in Dilpreet and Sanjot’s lives
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita bring happiness in Dilpreet and Sanjot’s lives
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Latest Stories
From Stage to Screen: Zee Theatre and ZEE5 Redefine the Theatre Viewing Experience on OTT!!
From Stage to Screen: Zee Theatre and ZEE5 Redefine the Theatre Viewing Experience on OTT!!
I feel a deep connection with my on-screen character: Nikki Sharma on Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
I feel a deep connection with my on-screen character: Nikki Sharma on Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu hides the truth from Ayaan
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu hides the truth from Ayaan
Exclusive: Neeraj Bharadwaj bags web series Aadhi Dulhan
Exclusive: Neeraj Bharadwaj bags web series Aadhi Dulhan
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya puts up a plan for his grand love confession
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya puts up a plan for his grand love confession
After being the villain in Darlings, Dahaad, Vijay Varma gears up to play the 'nicest guy' role in Lust Stories 2
After being the villain in Darlings, Dahaad, Vijay Varma gears up to play the 'nicest guy' role in Lust Stories 2
Read Latest News