Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Brothers Maan and Rana turn enemies

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Dollar uses hurtful words about Maan. Amrita valiantly stands up to defend her father. However, Dollar’s aggression escalates, causing her to unintentionally push Amrita, resulting in her getting hurt.

This infuriates Veer, who can no longer tolerate Dollar’s behavior. Fueled by a deep sense of protectiveness for Amrita, Veer engages in a fierce fight with Dollar. Later, Riya gains consciousness, but Rana stops Maan from meeting the former. Rana and Nimrit also file a police complaint against Maan for his negligence. Maan feels guilty and goes to the police station.

In the coming episode, the family witnesses police taking Maan with them. Maan wishes to meet Riya once before leaving. However, Rana threatens Maan not to enter Riya’s room. Soon, a fight escalates, and they hold each other’s collars. The Brar family rushes to stop the fight between the brothers.

Will Amrita save her father, Maan?

