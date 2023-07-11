ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Brothers Maan and Rana turn enemies

Rana threatens Maan not to enter Riya’s room. Soon, a fight escalates, and they hold each other’s collars. The Brar family rushes to stop the fight between the brothers in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Jul,2023 17:33:40
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Brothers Maan and Rana turn enemies 832859

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Dollar uses hurtful words about Maan. Amrita valiantly stands up to defend her father. However, Dollar’s aggression escalates, causing her to unintentionally push Amrita, resulting in her getting hurt.

This infuriates Veer, who can no longer tolerate Dollar’s behavior. Fueled by a deep sense of protectiveness for Amrita, Veer engages in a fierce fight with Dollar. Later, Riya gains consciousness, but Rana stops Maan from meeting the former. Rana and Nimrit also file a police complaint against Maan for his negligence. Maan feels guilty and goes to the police station.

In the coming episode, the family witnesses police taking Maan with them. Maan wishes to meet Riya once before leaving. However, Rana threatens Maan not to enter Riya’s room. Soon, a fight escalates, and they hold each other’s collars. The Brar family rushes to stop the fight between the brothers.

Will Amrita save her father, Maan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Nikhil Kamath in his most recent episode of “WTF is”, is here to delve into a comprehensive discussion on the topic of “Health”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

