ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet kicks Riya and Dollar out of the house

Riya and Dollar get married and come home. Dilpreet and the other family members get shocked in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 May,2023 14:34:22
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet kicks Riya and Dollar out of the house

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Nimrit witnesses the Brar family’s behaviour with Riya and gets angry. She complains to Rana. Nimrit talks ill about Rana and makes him feel guilty. Rana gets upset and leaves the house. Late at night, Nimrit fails to see him in the house and looks out for him. Rana gets depressed by Nimrit’s words and attempts suicide.

Nimrit and Riya find Rana and soon rush him to the hospital. Dollar and Khushwant also learn about Rana’s suicide and go to the hospital. While Nimrit waits outside ICU, Khushwant talks ill about Maan and Brar family. He takes advantage of the situation and instigates Nimrit against the Brar family.

In the coming episode, Riya and Dollar get married and come home. Dilpreet and the other family members get shocked. Soon, it is revealed to the family that Dollar is Khushwant’s son. The latter asks all to follow his order or he would burn down the house. Dilpreet gets angry and kicks Riya and Dollar out of the house.

Will Amrita stop Dilpreet?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
My mother’s unwavering love and sacrifice have been the pillars of my life: Dhruv Tara actor Ishaan Dhawan
My mother’s unwavering love and sacrifice have been the pillars of my life: Dhruv Tara actor Ishaan Dhawan
Exclusive: Susheel Parashar bags Star Plus show Titli
Exclusive: Susheel Parashar bags Star Plus show Titli
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Khushwant instigates Nimrit against the Brar family
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Khushwant instigates Nimrit against the Brar family
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to attempt suicide
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to attempt suicide
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amrita exposes Dollar in front of Riya
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amrita exposes Dollar in front of Riya
Latest Stories
Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi burn hearts in sports bra gymwear fashion, check out
Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi burn hearts in sports bra gymwear fashion, check out
Kriti Sanon, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi in embroidered silk sarees, a visual delight
Kriti Sanon, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi in embroidered silk sarees, a visual delight
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan and Pari spike Jahaan's drink at a club
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan and Pari spike Jahaan's drink at a club
Meet spoiler: Kanika learns about Cheeku being in Sarkar Mahal
Meet spoiler: Kanika learns about Cheeku being in Sarkar Mahal
Who is Munawar Faruqui's Favorite Person? Check Out
Who is Munawar Faruqui's Favorite Person? Check Out
Box Office Update: Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' is unstoppable, collects 81.36 crores till now
Box Office Update: Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' is unstoppable, collects 81.36 crores till now
Read Latest News