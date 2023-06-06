Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. According to the plot, Sanjot chats with Dilpreet on the phone and finds out Dilpreet is behind the Instagram account. Sanjot confronts Amrita about the same. Amrita tries to handle the situation, but Sanjot scolds her for the entire scenario. However, Amrita reveals the truth and mentions her intention behind the same.

In the coming episode, Prabhjot comes to Brar house looking for a photo. Dilpreet tries to help her. He finds the photo and is shocked to see Prabhjot and young Veer. Dilpreet finally uncovers the truth about Veer being Prabhjot’s son. Later, Dilpreet imagines telling Veer the truth. Veer struggles to come to terms with this newfound truth. Dilpreet also imagines Veer reuniting with his mother and leaving the house.

Will Veer leave Dilpreet?

Dil Diyaan Gallan is the story of three generations with their roots in Punjab. It explores a family’s journey where the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and hopefully heal when the third-generation steps in. The lead star cast of the show includes Pankaj Beri, Jasjeet Babbar, Sandeep Baswana, Reema Wohra, Kaveri Priyam, Ravi Gosain, Kanika Maheshwari, Hema Sood, Paras Arora.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.