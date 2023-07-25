Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan accuses Rana of stealing money

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Maan takes up farming, determined to save the family’s legacy. Dilpreet, witnessing Maan’s dedication, feels a sense of pride in his son’s decision. Rana (Ravi Gossain) taunts Maan about his unconventional career choice. He questions Maan’s capability to be a farmer, raising doubts about his dedication and perseverance. Maan (Sandeep Baswana) is determined to prove his worth and contribute to the family’s well-being.

Aastha opens a small clinic in Brar’s house to earn rent. However, Nimrit and her sister are plotting against the Brar family. They are trying to create problems for Aastha by not letting the injections reach the house in time.

In the coming episode, the Brar family faces a sudden crisis when the rent money, kept safely in a locked safe, goes missing. Sanjot, who discovers the theft, informs everyone about the robbery. As suspicions arise within the family, Maan accuses Rana of stealing the money. Rana, infuriated by the accusations, warns Maan to be cautious with his words.

What will happen now? Will the family find the money?

