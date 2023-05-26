Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan loses precious evidence

Maan, who is on his way to the police station, gets chased by goons and they snatch the proof from his hand in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. According to the plot, Rana gets discharged from the hospital and learns about Veer’s arrest drama. Rana and Maan come to the police station, wherein Rana surrenders to save Veer. He informs the police that he has murdered Khushwant’s aid. However, Veer asks the police not to believe him. Maan states Rana and reveals the truth.

Rana gets arrested after Maan gives the statement. The police leave Veer, and he comes home. However, he gets upset as Rana is arrested and is away from his family. Amrita pacifies him and tries to make him understand the situation. Later, Amrita and Veer learn good news when they know Maan has evidence proving Rana’s innocence.

In the coming episode, Amrita and the entire Brar family reach the police station. They inform the police that Maan has evidence and will soon bring it to him. The inspector decides to bring Rana out while they wait for Maan. On the other hand, Maan, on his way to the police station, gets chased by goons, and they snatch the proof from his hand. Unaware of the situation, the Brar family waits for Maan. The inspector refuses to wait for long and again arrests Rana.

Will the Brar family believe Maan?

