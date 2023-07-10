ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan to get arrested

Riya gains consciousness, but Rana stops Maan from meeting the former. Rana and Nimrit also file a police complaint against Maan for his negligence in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jul,2023 15:27:58
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan to get arrested 832367

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Riya is admitted to the hospital, and the family prays for her well-being. Soon, Maan decides to operate Riya. However, Nimrit is against this idea and opposes the same in front of the family. However, Maan still goes ahead to save Riya’s life. However, Riya’s life gets in danger as Maan commits some mistakes during the surgery. The family learns about the same and gets shocked. Nimrit blames Maan for the panic situation.

Dollar uses hurtful words about Maan. Amrita valiantly stands up to defend her father. However, Dollar’s aggression escalates, causing her to unintentionally push Amrita, resulting in her getting hurt. This infuriates Veer, who can no longer tolerate Dollar’s behavior. Fueled by a deep sense of protectiveness for Amrita, Veer engages in a fierce fight with Dollar.

In the coming episode, Riya gains consciousness, but Rana stops Maan from meeting the former. Rana and Nimrit also file a police complaint against Maan for his negligence. Maan feels guilty and goes to the police station. Aastha and Amrita determined that Maan is innocent and try to look out for evidence.

Will Amrita save her father Maan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

