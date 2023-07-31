ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Nimrit's sister revealed as the thief

Daarji gives Rana 24 hours to find the thief and bring it in front of the family. Soon, Rana discovers that Nimrit’s sister has stolen the money in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Jul,2023 17:54:06
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Nimrit's sister revealed as the thief 839427

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Maan accuses Rana of stealing the money. Infuriated by the accusations, Rana (Ravi Gossain) warns Maan (Sandeep Baswana) to be cautious with his words. The Brar family faces a financial crunch; Sanjot takes it upon herself to alleviate their situation by working as a cook in various households. Dilpreet, upon learning about this, becomes deeply saddened and concerned for Sanjot.

Maan stumbles upon an empty blue envelope in Rana’s room, which was meant to hold the money Daarji kept. Daarji immediately suspects Rana of theft. When confronted, Rana admits to being the culprit and reveals that he stole the money. This confession only fuels Daarji’s anger and disappointment in Rana’s actions. Daarji slaps and thrashes Rana for his misguided act.

In the coming episode, Daarji gives Rana 24 hours to find the thief and bring it in front of the family. Soon, Rana finds out that Nimrit’s sister has stolen the money. The truth comes in front of the entire family. Nimrit gets angry at her sister and kicks her out of the house.

What will happen now? Will Daarji find out the reason behind the theft?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

