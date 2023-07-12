ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana sells the Brar house

Maan comes to Brar house but Rana mentions that he cannot stay with Maan in the same house hence he has different plans. He sells the Brar house in revenge in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jul,2023 16:02:06
The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Riya gains consciousness, but Rana stops Maan from meeting the former. Rana and Nimrit also file a police complaint against Maan for his negligence. Maan feels guilty and goes to the police station.

The family witnesses the police taking Maan with them. Maan wishes to meet Riya once before leaving. However, Rana threatens Maan not to enter Riya’s room. Soon, a fight escalates, and they hold each other’s collars. The Brar family rushes to stop the fight between the brothers. Later, the police take Maan along, but Amrita saves Maan.

In the coming episode, Riya convinces Rana to speak to Maan and reconcile. However, Rana refuses to do so. Later, Maan comes to Brar house, but Rana mentions that he cannot stay with Maan in the same house; hence he has different plans. He sells the Brar house in revenge.

Will the Brar family be able to deal with this situation?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

