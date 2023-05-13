ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana shoots Khushwant’s aid

Khushwant’s group beats Maan. Soon, Rana picks up the gun and shoots Khushwant’s aid while trying to save Maan in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 May,2023 16:43:19
Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Nimrit witnesses the Brar family’s behaviour with Riya and gets angry. She complains to Rana. Nimrit talks ill about Rana and makes him feel guilty. Rana gets upset and leaves the house. Late at night, Nimrit fails to see him in the house and looks out for him. Rana gets depressed by Nimrit’s words and attempts suicide.

Nimrit and Riya find Rana and soon rush him to the hospital. Dollar and Khushwant also learn about Rana’s suicide and go to the hospital. While Nimrit waits outside ICU, Khushwant talks ill about Maan and Brar family. He takes advantage of the situation and instigates Nimrit against the Brar family.

Riya and Dollar get married and come home. Dilpreet and the other family members get shocked. Soon, it is revealed to the family that Dollar is Khushwant’s son. The latter asks all to follow his order, or he will burn down the house. Dilpreet gets angry and kicks Riya and Dollar out of the house.

In the coming episode, Rana gets angry at Khushwant for trapping her daughter. He goes to confront him. However, the two end up fighting. Maan comes to handle the situation, but Khushwant’s group beats him. Soon, Rana picks up the gun and shoots Khushwant’s aid while trying to save Maan. Later, Rana gets shocked and hates himself for killing a man.

Will Rana get arrested?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

