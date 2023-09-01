Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Amrita feels uneasy and Sanjot notices her behaviour. Hence, the latter secretly gets Amrita’s test done. Soon, the result comes out and it is revealed that Amrita is pregnant and she can become a mother. Soon, the family dresses up and arranges a surprise moment for Veer and Amrita and announces the latter’s pregnancy.

Riya (Hema Sood) makes the decision to set forth on her journey to Canada, a choice supported wholeheartedly by her family. As the departure day arrives, a bittersweet ambiance fills the air. Riya’s father, Rana, is overcome with a rush of emotions, his eyes brimming with tears as he offers his heartfelt blessings to his beloved daughter. Riya, her heart equally heavy with mixed feelings, takes a moment to comfort her father. The family gathers around, enveloping Riya and Rana in a warm hug and they bid adieu to Riya.

In the coming episode, Riya decides to meet Dollar before leaving for Canada. However, while she is on her way, Riya gets kidnapped by a few goons. She gets caught in a human trafficking case and witnesses a lot of girls being held captive at a location. Riya tries ways to save herself and the other girls who are held captive.

How will Riya manage to save herself from goons?