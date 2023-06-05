Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot finds out Amrita and Veer’s secret plan

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. According to the plot, Dilpreet misses Sanjot and breaks down. Veer witnesses Dilpreet and tries to cheer him up, but he fails in his plan. Later, he asks Dilpreet to call Sanjot and speak to her. However, Dilpreet refuses to do so. Soon, Amrita and Veer create fake profiles of Sanjot and Dilpreet and get them to chat with each other but do not reveal the reality. Both get relieved after speaking with each other, bringing smiles to their faces.

In the coming episode, Sanjot chats with Dilpreet on the phone and finds out Dilpreet is behind the Instagram account. Sanjot confronts Amrita about the same. Amrita tries to handle the situation, but Sanjot scolds her for the entire scenario. However, Amrita reveals the truth and also mention her intention behind the same.

Will Dilpreet and Sanjot separate forever?

Dil Diyaan Gallan is the story of three generations with their roots in Punjab. It explores a family’s journey where the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and hopefully heal when the third-generation steps in. The lead star cast of the show includes Pankaj Beri, Jasjeet Babbar, Sandeep Baswana, Reema Wohra, Kaveri Priyam, Ravi Gosain, Kanika Maheshwari, Hema Sood, Paras Arora.

