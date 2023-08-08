Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet's job as Watchman

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Sanjot feels she cannot do business and refuses to expand her catering business. However, Sanjot’s friends and Riya, Amrita, Dollar, and Veer, try to convince Sanjot to take the risk and run a business. They try various moves to convince her. However, Sanjot stays adamant.

Sanjot’s dream of starting her own catering business finally takes flight as she bravely agrees to take on the challenge. She receives her first significant order, 100 kg of barfis. With unwavering dedication, Sanjot begins preparing for this bulk order, putting her heart and soul into every step of the process. She is determined to deliver the best quality barfis on time.

In the coming episode, Dilpreet takes up a job of a watchman to arrange money. Hence, he brings the outfit home. Dilpreet gets emotional seeing the watchman’s dress. As he goes out of his room, Sanjot enters and sees the watchman attire. Sanjot gets to know that Dilpreet is working as a watchman and, along with Amrita and Riya, go out to find the reason why.

What will happen now? Will Sanjot find out the reason?

