ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet's job as Watchman

Sanjot gets to know that Dilpreet is working as a watchman and along with Amrita and Riya go out to find the reason why in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Aug,2023 16:54:22
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet's job as Watchman 841451

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Sanjot feels she cannot do business and refuses to expand her catering business. However, Sanjot’s friends and Riya, Amrita, Dollar, and Veer, try to convince Sanjot to take the risk and run a business. They try various moves to convince her. However, Sanjot stays adamant.

Sanjot’s dream of starting her own catering business finally takes flight as she bravely agrees to take on the challenge. She receives her first significant order, 100 kg of barfis. With unwavering dedication, Sanjot begins preparing for this bulk order, putting her heart and soul into every step of the process. She is determined to deliver the best quality barfis on time.

In the coming episode, Dilpreet takes up a job of a watchman to arrange money. Hence, he brings the outfit home. Dilpreet gets emotional seeing the watchman’s dress. As he goes out of his room, Sanjot enters and sees the watchman attire. Sanjot gets to know that Dilpreet is working as a watchman and, along with Amrita and Riya, go out to find the reason why.

What will happen now? Will Sanjot find out the reason?

Also Read: Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Mayank reveals truth about Aradhna’s presence in his hotel room

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot receives first big order of 100 kg Barfis 841145
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot receives first big order of 100 kg Barfis
Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB's next 841022
Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB’s next
#HappyFriendshipDay: I think I have been fortunate enough to have found a great friend in Buneet Kapoor: Anjali Tatrari 840717
#HappyFriendshipDay: I have been fortunate enough to have found a great friend in Buneet Kapoor: Anjali Tatrari
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya, Amrita, Dollar and Veer convince Sanjot to run a business 840842
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya, Amrita, Dollar and Veer convince Sanjot to run a business
#HappyFriendshipDay: My friends keep me real and motivated: Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir fame 840824
#HappyFriendshipDay: My friends keep me real and motivated: Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir fame
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya comes forward to clear Maan's name 840625
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya comes forward to clear Maan’s name
Latest Stories
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 841399
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Mayank reveals truth about Aradhna’s presence in his hotel room 841432
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Mayank reveals truth about Aradhna’s presence in his hotel room
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan instils confidence to fight within Radha 841355
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan instils confidence to fight within Radha
A New Era Begins! Farhan Akhtar drops a major hint at the third Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan. 841424
A New Era Begins! Farhan Akhtar drops a major hint at the third Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan.
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni makes shocking revelation in front of Shiv 841417
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni makes shocking revelation in front of Shiv
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer goes missing 841366
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer goes missing
Read Latest News