Pushpa Impossible Spoiler: Dilip Comes To The Jail, Santosh Freaks Out

Loyal viewers of Sony SAB’s slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, can gear up for a nail-biting twist. As seen so far, Bapodra supports the boys who harmed him in his police statement. On the other hand, Dilip reveals how he escaped from Sai Villa to Juggal. Later, Bapodra’s condition deteriorates, and to save him, the doctors need more blood.

Pushpa Impossible Ep 589 24th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see Pushpa (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) meeting Dilip, and she gets to know that he wants to redeem his sins, and that’s the reason he has surrendered at the police station. Later, Dilip meets Rashi and his family after requesting Pushpa. Meanwhile, Bapodra is eager to go to the Basti and help them get their roof back. Soon, Rashi goes and apologizes to Juggal. Later, Rashi and Pushpa bond on Dilip being alive. Dilip approaches Santosh in jail; Santosh freaks!

What will happen next?

Pushpa Impossible stars Karun Pandey Vaidya in a key role. The story revolves around a feisty middle-aged woman named Pushpa, who studied until the 9th grade and decided to start learning again.