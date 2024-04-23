Pushpa Impossible Spoiler: Bapodra’s Health Deteriorates, Pushpa Meets Dilip

Loyal viewers of Sony SAB’s slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, can gear up for a nail-biting twist. As seen so far, Dilip comes to the police station and surrenders. On the other hand, Prarthana encourages Bapodra to file a strong complaint against the Chawl residents. Later, Juggal meets Dilip at the police station.

Pushpa Impossible Ep 588 23rd April 2024 Spoiler

Pushpa (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) is with Bapodra at ICU. Soon, Bapodra gives his statement, and he forgives the Basti boys. On the other hand, Dilip asks Juggal for his support and help in managing things. On the other hand, Bapodra’s health deteriorates. Soon, Chaki and Pakya donate blood to save him. Susheela drills sense into Prarthana due to the boys’ goodness. Dilip meets Jugal and asks him to reveal his existence to his family. Later, Jugal meets Pushpa and shares the truth about Dilip. Pushpa goes to jail and meets Dilip.

What will be Pushpa’s reaction?

Pushpa Impossible stars Karun Pandey Vaidya in a key role. The story revolves around a feisty middle-aged woman named Pushpa, who studied until the 9th grade and later decided to start learning again.

Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.