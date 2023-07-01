ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot’s plan to unite Veer-Amrita and Dollar-Riya fails

Sanjot, determined to reunite the newly married couples, comes up with a clever plan. However, Dilpreet unexpectedly awakens ruins her plan in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jul,2023 14:24:26
The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Veer-Amrita and Dollar-Riya gear up for their first night. However, Dilpreet calls the family for an urgent meeting. Dilpreet divides the responsibilities among his four sons Veer, Dollar, Maan, and Rana.

Later, Dollar and Veer try to get Dilpreet to finish his meeting so that they can spend time with their respective partners. Dilpreet learns about their plan and separates Veer-Amrita and Dollar-Riya on their wedding day. He asks the boys Veer and Dollar to focus on work and finish it within the given deadlines.

In the coming episode, Sanjot, determined to reunite the newly married couples, comes up with a clever plan. Making an excuse, Sanjot sends Veer to Amrita’s room and Dollar to Riya’s, hoping for a romantic rendezvous. As things seem to be going according to plan, Dilpreet unexpectedly awakens and decides to check on the boys. Alarmed by Dilpreet’s imminent arrival, Veer and Dollar quickly retreat to their original rooms. Sanjot’s carefully laid-out plan to bring the couples together ultimately fails.

Will Veer and Dollar spend first night with their wives?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet separates Veer-Amrita and Dollar-Riya on wedding day
Tavleen’s role goes beyond being a mere antagonist: Jayati Bhatia on Dil Diyaan Gallan
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Prabhjot regains her memory
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita get married
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen spills Prabhjot’s truth to Veer
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Exclusive: Shahbaz Khan roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu saves Abhir
The year of Radhika Madan
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abdu’s entry lightens up the house
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya plans to execute Anupamaa’s accident
Teja Sajja starrer Hanu Man gets a release date, see insights
