Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. According to the plot, Dilpreet gets angry post-Rana’s arrest. He holds Maan responsible for the same. Soon, Dilpreet decides to kick Maan out of the house. However, a huge drama takes place when Sanjot stops Maan from going. Dilpreet gets frustrated and asks Sanjot to accompany Maan and leave the house.

Talveer manages to get Rana’s bail, and he returns home. However, Dilpreet is upset as Sanjot leaves the house along with Maan. She will also be going to America with her son. Dilpreet misses Sanjot and refuses to eat dinner. Rana and Nimrit try to make him have food. On the other hand, Sanjot flies to New York along with Maan and his family.

In the coming episode, Talveen finds a bracelet in Brar house when she meets Riya. The former questions Riya about the same. Riya reveals that the bracelet belongs to Veer. Talveen soon learns that Veer is Prabhjot’s son. However, she decides to hide the truth from all.

Will Veer learn about his mother?

Dil Diyaan Gallan is the story of three generations with their roots in Punjab. It explores a family’s journey where the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and hopefully heal when the third-generation steps in. The lead star cast of the show includes Pankaj Beri, Jasjeet Babbar, Sandeep Baswana, Reema Wohra, Kaveri Priyam, Ravi Gosain, Kanika Maheshwari, Hema Sood, Paras Arora.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.