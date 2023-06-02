ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son

Talveen finds a bracelet in Brar house and questions Riya. The latter reveals that the bracelet belongs to Veer. Talveen soon learns that Veer is Prabhjot’s son in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Jun,2023 14:49:57
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. According to the plot, Dilpreet gets angry post-Rana’s arrest. He holds Maan responsible for the same. Soon, Dilpreet decides to kick Maan out of the house. However, a huge drama takes place when Sanjot stops Maan from going. Dilpreet gets frustrated and asks Sanjot to accompany Maan and leave the house.

Talveer manages to get Rana’s bail, and he returns home. However, Dilpreet is upset as Sanjot leaves the house along with Maan. She will also be going to America with her son. Dilpreet misses Sanjot and refuses to eat dinner. Rana and Nimrit try to make him have food. On the other hand, Sanjot flies to New York along with Maan and his family.

In the coming episode, Talveen finds a bracelet in Brar house when she meets Riya. The former questions Riya about the same. Riya reveals that the bracelet belongs to Veer. Talveen soon learns that Veer is Prabhjot’s son. However, she decides to hide the truth from all.

Will Veer learn about his mother?

Dil Diyaan Gallan is the story of three generations with their roots in Punjab. It explores a family’s journey where the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and hopefully heal when the third-generation steps in. The lead star cast of the show includes Pankaj Beri, Jasjeet Babbar, Sandeep Baswana, Reema Wohra, Kaveri Priyam, Ravi Gosain, Kanika Maheshwari, Hema Sood, Paras Arora.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip’s stolen laptop mystery to get solved
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip’s stolen laptop mystery to get solved
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 spoiler: Ali kills Simsim
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 spoiler: Ali kills Simsim
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip accuses Pushpa of stealing his laptop
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip accuses Pushpa of stealing his laptop
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot leaves Brar house, Dilpreet gets upset
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot leaves Brar house, Dilpreet gets upset
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet kicks Maan and Sanjot out of the house
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet kicks Maan and Sanjot out of the house
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan loses precious evidence
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan loses precious evidence
Latest Stories
"It is very easy to talk," Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's comment on 'The Kerala Story'
"It is very easy to talk," Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's comment on 'The Kerala Story'
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
Good News: MS Dhoni Knee Surgery Is Successful; Check Out
Good News: MS Dhoni Knee Surgery Is Successful; Check Out
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan reveals Jordan's true intentions to Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan reveals Jordan's true intentions to Elahi
Exclusive: Arshi Bharti Shandilya joins the cast of Sony TV's Barsaatein
Exclusive: Arshi Bharti Shandilya joins the cast of Sony TV's Barsaatein
Exclusive: Amar Sharma bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Exclusive: Amar Sharma bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Read Latest News