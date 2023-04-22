Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer lashes out at Riya for hurting Amrita

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Amrita gets furious when she learns about Dilpreet and Biji’s plan to bring her and Veer together and comes up with her own plan. Later, Amrita clarifies to Dilpreet and Biji that she won’t come between Veer and Riya.

Later, Veer gets furious when he sees Dollar dancing with Amrita and hits him. On the other hand, Khushwant spikes Aastha’s drink. Aastha acts bizarrely in front of everyone.

In the coming episode, Aastha takes a few dupattas with her. However, Nimrit snatches one of the dupattas from Aastha. Soon, the dupatta catches fire. Riya goes to take the dupatta, and soon, Amrita enters. Amrita tries to help Riya. However, the latter pushes Amrita away. Amrita hits her head, and it starts bleeding. Veer yells at Riya for her behaviour.

Will Amrita and Veer’s love overshadow Riya’s love for Veer?

