Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Chirag’s happy moment with Deepika; appreciates her for her inner beauty

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) pretending to be the maid working in Janvi’s (Urvashi Pardeshi) house. As we know, Chirag (Akshit Sukhija) has fallen for Deepika’s simplicity. At the same time, he is harrowed by the behaviour of Janvi and tries to tell his mother about stopping Prithvi’s marriage with the girl.

The upcoming episode will see Chirag and Deepika’s meetup at the cafeteria. Deepika will accidentally ruin Chirag’s shirt and will feel apologetic about it. Later, Chirag will offer to give a lift to Deepika in his car. The two of them will engage in a conversation wherein Chirag will tell Deepika that he believes that a person’s inner beauty is more important than outward appearance. Deepika will be floored by this remark made by Chirag. Later, Chirag will question why Deepika’s father makes his daughter work as a maid at Janvi’s household. This will anger Deepika.

Will Chirag know that Deepika is Janvi’s sister?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.