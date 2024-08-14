Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Serial Upcoming Twist: Yashwant talks to Deepika about Chirag’s proposal; will Deepika give her consent?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) coming in as the saviour for Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) and saving her from the dirty hands of Birju. As we know, Birju forced himself upon Deepika, and Deepika was taken by surprise. In the commotion that happened, Chirag got to know that Deepika was in danger and he barged into the house to save her.

We also wrote about Chirag finally accepting that he was in love with Deepika. We wrote about him talking to Yashwant, Deepika’s father in the temple where he told him that he loves Deepika and in fact, fell in love with her at first sight. He proposed to marry her, which shocked Deepika’s father. However, Chirag convinced him that he is in love with Deepika’s inner beauty.

Now the upcoming episode will see Yashwant bringing his daughter Deepika to the same temple and telling her about Chirag’s desire before God. Deepika will be taken aback and will tell her father that she is no match for Chirag. However, her father will tell her that Chirag talked to him before the same God and told her that he loved her.

Deepika will be perplexed and will share with her father that Chirag’s mother hates her.

What will happen next?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.