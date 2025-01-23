Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Chirag and Deepika’s perfect family moment; Will they be able to sort differences?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lavanya and Omkar trying all that they can to unite Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) and Deepika (Aditi Tripathi). However, their plans fail and Chirag does not seem to understand the reality of Deepika being right and virtuous. We wrote about Mishka creating situations where Chirag got to know about Chandni being the daughter of Deepika. This shocked Chirag so much that he took Chandu home and sent out a message to Chandu’s mother that she had to come to the Mittal house to take her kid. We also wrote about Mishka threatening Deepika.

The upcoming episode will see a surreal moment of joy when Deepika and the kids Ragini and Chandni will be waiting for food to be given by Deepika. Lavanya will also be there, taking care of her grandkids. Chirag will happen to come to the place, and everyone will be shocked. The kids will insist that Chirag too sit with them and have food. Soon, Deepika will be seen feeding Ragini while Chirag will feed Chandni. This will be a perfect family moment to see, and Lavanya will only wish that this happens in reality with each other accepting their relationship.

What will happen next?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.